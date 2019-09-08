Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We will be comparing the differences between Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 742.29 N/A -1.12 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 23.63 N/A -4.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.76 beta which makes it 176.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 128.87% and its consensus target price is $39.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 94.4% respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.