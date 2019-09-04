Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 797.35 N/A -1.12 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.42 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 92.31% and its consensus target price is $18.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 65% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.