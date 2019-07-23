Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 659.74 N/A -1.12 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility and Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 3.19 beta, while its volatility is 219.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.