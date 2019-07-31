Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

We are comparing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 634.15 N/A -1.12 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, which is potential 127.48% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 57.2%. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.