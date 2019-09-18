Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 427.59 N/A -1.12 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

A 2.43 beta means Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and ContraFect Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 33.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.

Institutional investors owned 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.