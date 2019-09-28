Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 10 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 4 -0.02 46.36M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 369,094,693.03% -33.4% -30.8% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 1,190,213,344.97% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Calithera Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.33% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. with average target price of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.