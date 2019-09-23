Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

As Biotechnology companies, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 411.88 N/A -1.12 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.42 N/A 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 38.65%. Competitively the average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 106.04% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 55.1% respectively. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.