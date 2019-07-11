Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 6 715.02 N/A -1.12 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 3.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 219.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 147.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 204.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.