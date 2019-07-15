Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) Reaches $15.71 After 9.00% Up Move; Fanhua – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (FANH) SI Increased By 8.2%

Fanhua Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:FANH) had an increase of 8.2% in short interest. FANH’s SI was 6.34M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.2% from 5.86 million shares previously. With 193,700 avg volume, 33 days are for Fanhua Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:FANH)’s short sellers to cover FANH’s short positions. The SI to Fanhua Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep’s float is 16.12%. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 155,097 shares traded. Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) has risen 1.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FANH News: 12/03/2018 Fanhua 4Q EPS $1.98; 12/03/2018 – FANHUA INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.98; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – Fanhua Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC; 21/05/2018 – FANHUA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.32; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS REDUCED YY, NOAH, NTES, VIPS, FANH IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Fanhua Announces New Record and Payment Dates for its Upcoming Quarterly Dividend Payment; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q Rev $134.4M

The stock of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 480,299 shares traded. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has risen 7.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ADVM News: 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL EXITED SXC, FOX, ADVM, WLBA IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Bio 33.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 01/05/2018 – Adverum Bio Presenting at ASGCT Meeting May 17; 03/05/2018 – ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES CEO SALZMAN TO STEP DOWN; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys New 3% Position in Adverum Bio; 16/05/2018 – Adverum: Strong Prospects Of A Gene Therapy Innovator; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADVM); 03/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies: Financial Chief Leone Patterson Named Interim CEOThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.00 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $17.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADVM worth $90.18 million more.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The firm has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration , alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT.