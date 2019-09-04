Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) Reaches $10.60 After 9.00% Down Move; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund (ETB) Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 366,083 shares traded. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has risen 185.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 185.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ADVM News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL EXITED SXC, FOX, ADVM, WLBA IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES CEO SALZMAN TO STEP DOWN; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 2.4% Position in Adverum Bio; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Adverum Bio; 01/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Long-term Preclinical Efficacy Data on ADVM-022 Gene Therapy in Wet AMD; 03/05/2018 – ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC ADVM.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS INITIATING A SEARCH PROCESS TO RECRUIT A NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Adverum Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADVM); 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Adverum Bio; 03/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies: Financial Chief Leone Patterson Named Interim CEOThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $682.95 million company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $9.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADVM worth $61.47M less.

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund (ETB) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 20 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 15 decreased and sold their stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.77 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has market cap of $682.95 million. The firm has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration , alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT.

Analysts await Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 5,813 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $413.20 million. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It has a 45.9 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Kistler holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund for 30,822 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc owns 142,977 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.11% invested in the company for 21,622 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,000 shares.