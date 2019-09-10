Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparing side by side

Both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 757.47 N/A -1.12 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 42.25 N/A -5.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.