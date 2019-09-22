Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Contrasting side by side

Both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.43 beta. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.66 beta which makes it 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 24.22%. Competitively the average target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 167.15% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.