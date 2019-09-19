Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 439.01 N/A -1.12 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.39 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s upside potential is 30.08% at a $8 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 44.38% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Principia Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.