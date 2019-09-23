Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Contrasting side by side

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.99 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.43 beta. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 24.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.