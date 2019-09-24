Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 398.32 N/A -1.12 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 83.98 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.43 beta means Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 43.37%. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 135.91%. The results provided earlier shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. appears more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.