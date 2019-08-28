Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 742.39 N/A -1.12 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 73.64 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $31.8, with potential upside of 508.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.22%. Competitively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.