Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparison side by side

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 436.52 N/A -1.12 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 18.18 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.43 beta indicates that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s upside potential is 30.72% at a $8 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.