Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 6 560.59 N/A -1.12 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 48.95 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 3.19 beta, while its volatility is 219.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 17.74% and its consensus target price is $25.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.