Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 441.86 N/A -1.12 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

$8 is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.24%. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 58.01% and its consensus price target is $78.17. Based on the results delivered earlier, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.