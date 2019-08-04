Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 509.88 N/A -1.12 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 highlights Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 2.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 143.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $66.33, with potential upside of 8.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 86.3%. About 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.