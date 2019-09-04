Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 766.08 N/A -1.12 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 76.92 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.43 shows that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 484.01% and its average target price is $17.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 64.4% respectively. Insiders owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.