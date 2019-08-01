Advent International Stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pure Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 3.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares to 117,225 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1St Source Savings Bank reported 0.44% stake. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 84,027 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.46% or 231,867 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability invested 1.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northstar reported 1,098 shares. Moody National Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 57,948 shares. Moreover, Invest Counsel Inc has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,060 shares. Mairs And Pwr owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,180 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garrison Bradford Assoc accumulated 1,100 shares. Nebraska-based Cambridge has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sit Associates Inc stated it has 43,910 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,535 shares or 0.05% of the stock. S&Co invested in 2,020 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J has 51,835 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt accumulated 10,116 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank And invested in 0.15% or 3,802 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 3,767 shares. Winslow Asset owns 1,723 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Orrstown owns 456 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 4,274 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 22,756 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cumberland Advsrs Inc has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cibc Ww Markets Corp has 237,623 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 16,816 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 15,284 shares. Aspen Inv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,000 shares. Advsrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 8,454 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock.