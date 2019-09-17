Advent International Stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) Lowered by $20.00 Million as Stock Rose; Verint Systems (VRNT) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lowered Its Stake by $9.96 Million as Stock Price Declined

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.85M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 6.19M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 187,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 338,185 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.19M, down from 526,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 221,933 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.97M for 23.67 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Grp reported 443,657 shares stake. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 1.22% stake. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of invested 1.59% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Snow Cap Mgmt LP invested in 0.16% or 117,714 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 21,813 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 3.47M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 18,549 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 69,391 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc reported 13.29 million shares. Wealth Planning Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 14,284 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Paloma Mgmt reported 106,403 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 18,086 shares.

