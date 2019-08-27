Advent International Raised Its United Technologiescorp (UTX) Position by $4.48 Million; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Rose While Boston Partners Has Cut Stake

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 1.66 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 104,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.66 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $122.08. About 1.25M shares traded or 26.93% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has 3.56 million shares. Edmp Incorporated has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,410 are owned by Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc. Evanson Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.08% or 3,085 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 39,550 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank accumulated 79,118 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 40,534 shares. Oakwood Cap Limited Ca holds 43,266 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Accredited accumulated 0.04% or 1,724 shares. Capital Fund Management reported 86,963 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,590 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,997 shares. Lbmc Limited Liability Co has 2,096 shares. Aspen Inv invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mairs & Pwr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 2,570 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 43,839 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Incorporated owns 4,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Denali Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 6,100 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 0.87% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Allstate invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alps Advisors Inc owns 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,804 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.04% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hills Bank stated it has 6,813 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 402,529 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication owns 1,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 431,773 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.75M for 5.82 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 60,526 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $61.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 194,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc.