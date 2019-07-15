Advent International Raised Its Holding in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by $4.48 Million as Stock Price Rose; Staley Capital Advisers Lowered Discovery C (DISCK) Position by $383,700; Share Value Declined

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 2.11M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 15,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 852,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67M, down from 867,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 1.36 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. 862 shares valued at $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 506,279 shares. 274,918 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc accumulated 5.54% or 224,843 shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,026 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 2,411 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.56% or 37,171 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 354,556 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Girard Partners accumulated 13,252 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan has invested 1.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategic Ser Inc holds 25,401 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford Assocs Incorporated accumulated 2,105 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 1.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Granite Investment Prns Limited Company reported 8,715 shares. Natixis accumulated 842,201 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Welch Gru Limited Liability Co holds 207,963 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 5,686 shares to 184,926 shares, valued at $37.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).