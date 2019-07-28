Advent International Raised Its Holding in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by $4.48 Million as Shares Rose; Apache (APA) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Increased Its Holding by $342,652

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 10,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 229,672 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 219,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 4.45 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $147,247 activity. $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by Meyer William Mark.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 30,162 shares to 354,769 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,263 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

