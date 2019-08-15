Advent International Position in United Technologiescorp (UTX) Increased by $4.48 Million; Howland Capital Management Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $11.44 Million; Share Value Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 103,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 111,957 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 8,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 6.83M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 3.66M shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 193,934 shares to 106,513 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 154,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,311 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46,882 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) invested 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Css Limited Liability Com Il reported 90,067 shares stake. Pinnacle holds 19,584 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 199,110 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 12,771 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 158,586 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 21,503 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Laffer Invests accumulated 36,836 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc has 4.17M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Quantum Mngmt has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mairs Power invested 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.