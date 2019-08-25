Advent International Maintains Position in United Technologiescorp (UTX); Autus Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Shares Declined

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.48M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 9,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 152,739 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 143,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 76,312 shares to 59,023 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 39,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,529 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,585 are held by Girard Limited. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,599 shares. 19,045 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Northside Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Oregon-based fund reported 4,853 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 1.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ima Wealth holds 0.12% or 5,085 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Financial Service accumulated 0.38% or 16,684 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Lc holds 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 19,895 shares. 78,591 were accumulated by Intersect Ltd. Sterling Ltd Liability holds 2.18M shares. Sterneck Mgmt invested in 36,642 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Blair William Communication Il holds 725,893 shares. Sonata Group stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Buckingham Asset Llc stated it has 53,900 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt owns 365 shares. Meridian Mgmt invested in 0.77% or 12,055 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc owns 9,238 shares. 7.09 million were reported by Viking Glob Lp. Livingston Gp Incorporated Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.47% or 8,245 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 1,786 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West holds 65,592 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Markel stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whittier Trust reported 68,206 shares stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Indiana Tru & Mgmt stated it has 6,257 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Campbell Co Adviser Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,870 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 28 shares. Cap Sarl holds 0.24% or 14,800 shares.