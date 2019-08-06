Advent International Lifted United Technologiescorp (UTX) Position by $4.48 Million; Share Value Declined; Parthenon Increases Position in Lakeland Inds (LAKE)

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 2,200 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 912,957 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,705 shares to 42,130 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,754 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 37,914 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 8,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp reported 511,492 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% or 45,188 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 176,457 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 14,746 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) or 10,400 shares. First Tru Lp accumulated 13,616 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 117 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 306,656 shares. Heartland Advisors invested in 200,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 50,000 were reported by Perritt Capital Mngmt. Granite Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. 16,569 are held by Northern Tru.

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Imperial Mining Provides Update on Development Plans for the Crater Lake Scandium Project – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SINTX TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Stitch Fix Stock Lost 19% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/27/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 47 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hillsdale Management Inc holds 0% or 365 shares. California-based Alethea Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 0.09% or 19,438 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 1,691 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 7,267 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 35,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,803 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 650 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department stated it has 42,998 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Horizon Ltd Company stated it has 4,247 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. King Wealth holds 2,656 shares. British Columbia Investment Management reported 181,379 shares.