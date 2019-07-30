Advent International Lifted Stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) as Valuation Rose; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Stock Value Declined

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 789,348 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.49. About 722,093 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United Technologies Second Quarter Earnings Advisory – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). American Asset Inc reported 7,327 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.83% or 54,573 shares in its portfolio. 5,254 were accumulated by Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability. Natl Pension accumulated 825,591 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 237,623 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First National Tru has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,514 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company. 13,621 are owned by Bank Of Stockton. 8,000 are owned by Barbara Oil Comm. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.82% or 48,162 shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 119,219 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company stated it has 92,816 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.39% or 2.74 million shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd owns 10,510 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Dumais Michael R. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy to offer Bloom Energy distributed fuel cell technology to customers – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49 million for 22.32 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.