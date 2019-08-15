Advent International Lifted Stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) as Stock Value Declined; Beech Hill Advisors Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Raised by $378,800 as Share Price Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 35,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 8.73M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 3.30 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 1.15 million shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt accumulated 8,366 shares. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 4,118 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Doliver Advsrs LP owns 13,236 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability accumulated 9,522 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 23,317 shares. Ghp Advisors has 5,840 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc accumulated 255,559 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.41% or 16,620 shares. Overbrook Management reported 0.62% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 334 shares. Chatham Capital Grp holds 1.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 69,334 shares. Parthenon Limited Co has invested 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.28M shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares to 27,025 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,506 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,426 are owned by Fil Ltd. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,821 shares. Weybosset & Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 3,568 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Comerica Comml Bank reported 217,605 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 387,700 shares. Wheatland Incorporated holds 14,425 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arrow Financial holds 0.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,258 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 5.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8.28M shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP owns 2,160 shares. Mcf Ltd accumulated 956 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated owns 113,600 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.