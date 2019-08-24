Advent International Lifted Its United Technologiescorp (UTX) Stake by $4.48 Million; As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Value Rose, Beaconlight Capital Has Lowered Stake

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 20,486 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Department stated it has 42,998 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability reported 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Horan Capital Management has 7,514 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 326 shares. Trustco State Bank Corp N Y, New York-based fund reported 18,286 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Com holds 0.08% or 4,991 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,096 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 0.42% or 8,109 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.45% or 22,515 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 24,199 shares. Monroe Comml Bank And Mi holds 0.14% or 3,291 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com owns 425,638 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,691 shares. City holds 1.11% or 30,417 shares.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.