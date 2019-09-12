Advent International Lifted Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $27.89 Million as Share Price Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 511,208 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 17,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 76,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 549,708 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” and published on September 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3G Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 6.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 686,549 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,700 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 4,155 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 3,598 shares. Qs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 26,070 shares. 3,465 are owned by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. Essex Investment Mngmt Com Limited Com accumulated 44,599 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 20,371 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 46,333 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 7.32 million shares. Boston Prns owns 21,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 43 shares. 10.67M were accumulated by Baupost Gru Ltd Ma. Cypress Funds Llc stated it has 425,000 shares. Thompson Inv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,808 shares to 21,914 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 30,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,715 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co owns 1.23 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cwm Lc has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Renaissance Techs Llc owns 117,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westover Ltd holds 0.12% or 5,445 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 156,144 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 30,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 96 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.