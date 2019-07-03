Advent International Lifted Its Holding in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by $4.48 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Tnb Financial Has Lowered Its Position by $563,576 as Market Value Rose

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & reported 3.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4.24M were accumulated by Principal Grp Inc. Douglass Winthrop Lc invested in 89,419 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 0.55% or 26,332 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability invested in 2.33% or 583,875 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,449 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd has 0.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8.28M shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt reported 34,878 shares. Armstrong Henry H reported 466,107 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stillwater Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited owns 317 shares. 7,214 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Hightower Lc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.20 million shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 56,100 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,628 shares to 41,816 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Investors Arenâ€™t Likely to Clean up on Procter & Gamble Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Corporation has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,016 shares. 119,219 were reported by Burney. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Agf Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 189,848 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Harbour Mgmt Ltd Company invested 1.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,635 were reported by Northside Mngmt Ltd. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1.76% stake. Focused Wealth invested in 0.02% or 600 shares. Garland Mngmt reported 39,760 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc stated it has 67,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,101 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested in 0.03% or 2,847 shares. White Pine accumulated 41,968 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.34% or 2.06M shares.