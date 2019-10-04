Advent International Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG); Cipher Capital LP Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 38,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 20,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, down from 59,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.99 million shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 943,031 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 65,263 shares to 80,979 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 51,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $950.10 million for 12.13 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

