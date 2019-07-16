Advent International Increases Position in United Technologiescorp (UTX); Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Holding in Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) by $501,012

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 347,888 shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 2.35M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.31M for 39.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.