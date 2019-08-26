Advent International Holds Stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX); Prospector Partners Holds Stake in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW)

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 21,240 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 17,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $144.87. About 1.12 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.89. About 1.41 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker reported 53,925 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beaumont Fin Prns Lc owns 45,971 shares. Mengis Management accumulated 1,658 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated invested in 4,994 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,156 shares. Loeb Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 100 shares. Bailard has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,921 shares. Smith Salley And Associates has 2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 96,323 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership accumulated 2,160 shares. Cambridge stated it has 8,105 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Public Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,500 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co has 19,438 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 18,861 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 3.88 million shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust reported 488 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 12,008 shares. Dupont Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 8,009 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 1.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 128,802 were reported by Comml Bank. 84,411 are held by Lathrop Investment Mngmt. First Business Finance Serv holds 0.04% or 1,587 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.48% or 518,916 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,245 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.59% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). South State Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 279 shares. Somerset holds 17,533 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 6,040 shares.