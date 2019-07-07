Advent International Holding in United Technologiescorp (UTX) Increased by $4.48 Million; Wills Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $1.55 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 581,116 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72 million for 15.66 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.