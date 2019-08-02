Advent International Has Upped Holding in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by $4.48 Million; As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Clark Estates Cut by $341,500 Its Position

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. It closed at $718.48 lastly. It is down 32.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 266,558 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 865,157 shares. Edmp owns 28,828 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Davidson Invest Advisors holds 1.28% or 95,076 shares in its portfolio. Altrinsic Global Ltd Liability reported 96,046 shares stake. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability owns 2,958 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,156 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Graybill Bartz And Assoc reported 3.49% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Motco holds 0.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 42,847 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 329,311 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 34,226 shares. Security National reported 30,447 shares stake. Csu Producer Resources holds 7.79% or 15,000 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 29,781 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management reported 2,287 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.