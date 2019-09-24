Advent International Has Trimmed Its Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) as Stock Rose; Mercadolibre (MELI) Position Upped by Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 82,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 297,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $539.07. About 213,136 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.50 million, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $192.12. About 1.02M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.