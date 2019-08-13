Advent International Has Raised Its Stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by $4.48 Million as Stock Declined; 13D Management Continues to Hold Holding in Abb LTD (ABB)

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.02. About 2.60 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 607,085 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 582,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3.32M shares traded or 43.69% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,094 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 2.08% stake. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 57,290 shares. Moreover, Soroban Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 13.72% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Prescott Gru Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 58,338 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Management owns 8,090 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc reported 2,110 shares stake. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Co reported 1.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 253,454 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc reported 69,255 shares stake. Crestwood Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,256 shares. Moreover, Campbell Investment Adviser Lc has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,870 shares.