Advent International Has Lowered Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position as Stock Rose; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rivulet Capital Cut Position by $45.49 Million

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp analyzed 1.00 million shares as the company's stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.85 million, down from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 4.72 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc analyzed 598,513 shares as the company's stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.57 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.8. About 223,786 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 138.93 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 41,350 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $190.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.