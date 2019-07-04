Advent International Has Lifted Its United Technologiescorp (UTX) Stake by $4.48 Million as Valuation Rose; Glenview Capital Management Lowered Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $12.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 765,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.31 million, down from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 619,024 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.12M for 21.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

