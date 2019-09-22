Advent International Has Cut Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $20.00 Million as Stock Rose; High Pointe Capital Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Lifted by $497,250

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.85 million, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 14.75M shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 35,790 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 23,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98 million shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlns Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,390 shares to 6,010 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.