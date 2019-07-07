Advent International Has Cut Its Stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Lifted by Affinity Investment Advisors Llc

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 5.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836.60M, down from 10.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athleticainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 1.42M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 123,951 shares to 229,140 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,945 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 35,000 shares to 188,000 shares, valued at $24.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 52.05 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

