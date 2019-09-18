Advent International Has Boosted Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Stock Price Rose; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Increased Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $491,256 as Valuation Declined

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 9.01 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.88. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.