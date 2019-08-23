Advent International Decreased Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) Position by $815.00 Million; Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding by $1.37 Million; Valuation Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 15,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 83,225 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 67,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 153,948 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836.60 million, down from 10.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athleticainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $183.56. About 276,307 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Fosun Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 71,147 shares. Financial Counselors Inc has 14,675 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc invested in 5,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). The Us-based Grandeur Peak Global Llc has invested 5.72% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 192,625 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James holds 0.03% or 114,302 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 90,119 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 52,561 shares stake.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 35,000 shares to 188,000 shares, valued at $24.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $115.04 million for 52.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 744 shares to 13,709 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 27,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,001 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited has invested 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cibc State Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 7,139 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 37 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 23,962 shares. 746,109 are owned by American Century Cos Inc. Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research has 0.08% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Riverpark Ltd holds 56,949 shares. Orrstown Financial Services holds 840 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Jnba Advisors reported 200 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id stated it has 8,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 410,073 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 3,307 shares.