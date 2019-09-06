Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) At $14.49 Forms Top; Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Its Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Holding

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 37,000 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 73,400 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 110,400 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 524,324 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust & invested in 0% or 80 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 188,180 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 12,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 174,666 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 3,627 shares. Glazer Cap Ltd stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 666,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.06% or 310,482 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 12,432 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 257,366 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership stated it has 243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandes Invest Prtnrs LP accumulated 36,998 shares. Products Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,346 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: VZ, CHMI, RCII, HES, PHM – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rent-A-Center has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is -11.51% below currents $25.62 stock price. Rent-A-Center had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, March 18.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Tribune Media Co stake by 62,213 shares to 107,956 valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enova Intl Inc (Put) stake by 77,000 shares and now owns 90,100 shares. Spdr Series Trust (XBI) was raised too.