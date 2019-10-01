Advent Capital Management Upped Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS); Foundry Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Com (ETH) by $1.88 Million as Shares Declined

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 2.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Com (ETH) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 89,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 202,400 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 291,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 89,878 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH); 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP

Analysts await Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ETH’s profit will be $8.51M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.43% negative EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fednat Holding Co by 55,075 shares to 285,315 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 18,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 9,500 shares to 5,019 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 8.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).