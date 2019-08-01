Advent Capital Management Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Raised by $3.57 Million as Shares Declined; As Wal (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Montag A & Associates Has Raised Stake by $658,048

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 40.72M shares traded or 71.17% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 6,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 120,962 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 114,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.79. About 4.93 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS FUTURE IPO IS SOMETHING FLIPKART’S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS INTERESTED IN DOING AND ALIGNS WITH OPERATING MODEL WALMART HAS IN MEXICO; 07/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: Today’s other big Brazil retail scoop: @tbautzer and @carolinamandl broke news of up to $3 billion in back taxes; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Decoding Walmart’s Store No. 8; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,111 shares. Moreover, Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gladius Ltd Partnership invested in 99,679 shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 3.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 79,886 shares. Pzena Investment Management Ltd Co owns 0.74% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.19M shares. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.78% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ativo Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Long Island Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 408,119 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant has invested 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 93,345 shares. American Inv Lc holds 0.16% or 4,957 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt reported 33,895 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. 40,000 are held by Fire Group.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 106,809 shares to 338,241 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics State Bank Department holds 0.57% or 25,803 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.53% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,102 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mufg Americas invested in 103,058 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Communications Of Vermont invested in 14,961 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 30,162 shares. Mader And Shannon Wealth Mgmt owns 3.85% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 44,000 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs has invested 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Financial Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 174,398 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma owns 12,017 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.23% or 1.47 million shares. Welch Grp Inc Lc holds 5,484 shares. Guardian LP holds 72,634 shares or 1% of its portfolio.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 14,088 shares to 5,660 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI) by 8,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,816 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.